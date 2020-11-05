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Philly Steal: Registered Democrat Warns Of “Coup Against POTUS”
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114 views • November 05, 2020
Nov 5, 2020
Infowars.com
Kelen McBreen
A registered Democrat in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania uploaded a video online warning Americans the Democrat Party is orchestrating “a coup against the president of the United States of America.”
Source: https://www.infowars.com/posts/philly-steal-registered-democrat-warns-of-coup-against-potus/
Infowars.com
Kelen McBreen
A registered Democrat in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania uploaded a video online warning Americans the Democrat Party is orchestrating “a coup against the president of the United States of America.”
Source: https://www.infowars.com/posts/philly-steal-registered-democrat-warns-of-coup-against-potus/
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