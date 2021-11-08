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Are contraceptives reducing natural attraction?
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42 views • November 08, 2021
This snippet was taken from a video about viruses and how what we're being told about how they are transmitted is bullshit.The full video was uploaded by the dufrianord channel back in April 2020 but the info provided is just as, if not more, relevant these days (full video 11 mins link below).
Tom Barnett Censored COVID19 Video!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ik7UjNlo2hkW/
Tom Barnett Censored COVID19 Video!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ik7UjNlo2hkW/
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