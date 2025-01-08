Apocalypse Watch E177: Trump Election Certified by Congress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a episode plagued by technical difficulties, Johnny Watcher, TwoShoes, Keghead and Lumpy cover Trump's Election Certification, discuss the Las Vegas Tesla Suicide and talk fishing, out of place artifacts and oscilloscopes. Crazy Dave makes and appearance. (First 15 minutes of audio is bad.)