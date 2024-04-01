Create New Account
Putin issues DEVASTATING warning to NATO and U.S., don't even try it | Redacted
Russia says the U.S. and U.K. were directly involved in a terror attack on Moscow, and at the same time, France is agitating for war against Putin. The West is on the verge of being devastated in a regional war.

Mirrored - Redacted

Keywords
ukusaww3natoredacted

