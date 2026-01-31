Whose Fault is Minneapolis? INSANE Policy: Releasing Illegal Killers to Kill Again!

Minnesota is a TOTAL hot mess under Tim Walz and Jacob Frey — and it's getting DEADLY! While sane states hand illegal immigrants arrested for crimes over to ICE for deportation, Minneapolis says "NOPE" — even for murderers, rapists, and drunk drivers. SHOCKING case: An illegal alien, no license, no insurance, plows through a mother in back-to-back crashes, kills her, maims two others. ICE puts a detainer... Minneapolis IGNORES it and sets him FREE! Now ICE hunts him on the streets instead of picking him up safely at jail. Who does this benefit?! Last year alone: Nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens released back into communities — not grandma, but violent thugs! Politicians call ICE "Gestapo" while stoking hysteria that radicalizes activists like Alex Pretti and Renée Good into deadly confrontations. Under Obama, mass deportations happened without this chaos — because Democrats still believed in borders. Now? Full open-border madness. Walz, Frey & crew choose ideological purity over YOUR safety. They're gambling with lives for political points — and locals are paying the price. Is this "compassion" or straight-up reckless endangerment? Watch to see why Minnesota's "sanctuary" policies are creating chaos, forcing dangerous street ops, and turning the state into a magnet for trouble. Like, comment, subscribe & hit the bell — share if you're fed up with politicians protecting criminals over citizens! #MinnesotaChaos #SanctuaryFail #WalzExposed #ICE #ImmigrationCrisis













#minneapolis #trump #signalgate #camhigby #FakeNews #MediaManipulation













Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️