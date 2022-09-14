Dr. Naseeba Kathrada: International Medical Crisis Due to Covid Shots’ Side Effects

On September 10, more than 400 scientists and medical professionals from more than 34 countries signed the "Declaration of International Medical Crisis Due to the Diseases and Deaths Co-related to the COVID-19 "Vaccines."https://medicalcrisisdeclaration.com/





In this interview with The New American, one of the signatories of the Declaration, Dr. Naseeba Kathrada, said that practicing physicians around the world are seeing an unprecedented number of diseases and deaths linked to the Covid shots.

The doctors are calling on the national and international healthcare authorities to halt the vaccination campaigns and start investigating the cases of sudden deaths in once-healthy people; implement early detection programs for cardiac disorders; make an independent analysis of all products known as "Covid vaccines;" provide compensation for the vaccine victims and their families, among other demands.

While entities such as WHO, FDA, NIH, and EMA are not very likely to react, the Declaration is important to raise awareness of the extraordinary level of injuries and deaths co-related to the so-called vaccines, argued Dr. Kathrada.

