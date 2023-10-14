Who Are You, Most Have No Clue

Elohim The Sons of God, Masculine, plural, gods, mighty ones, The term appears 5 times in the old testament. Music by Send Rain

Gen 6:2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.



Job 1:6 Now there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the LORD, and Satan came also among them.

And once in Daniel



Dan 3:25 He answered and said, Lo, I see four men loose, walking in the midst of the fire, and they have no hurt; and the form of the fourth is like the Son of God.

The only “Sons of God” are all The Angelic Host, the fallen angles, and Adam a direct creation. We are all sons and daughters of Adam.



However all that changed when Jesus rose from the dead and we come to a saving knowledge AKA born again of Him, then we become “Sons of God”



1Jn 3:1-3 Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knows us not, because it knew him not.2 Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.3 And every man that hath this hope in him purifies himself, even as he is pure.



Their is a response to becoming a born again son of God, purification.



We are to have a closer walk with God today than we had yesterday a closer walk with God tomorrow that we have today, daily progress. How's your daily progress?



1 Pet 1-5 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead,4 To an inheritance incorruptible, and UN-defiled, and that fades not away, reserved in heaven for you,5 Who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.



We are sons/daughters of God, we possess everything, we win and they lose, we move on into eternity, they proceed into a lake of fire. Fear not God has you and you got this.







