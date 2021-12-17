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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 12-16
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10 views • December 17, 2021
Parents are Vaccinating their children even though they don't need it. And what are the long term effects of these so called caccines that has not been tested? We do not know? People are dying from it yet we keep doing what the government and Fauci say. Why? Don't we care abvout our children's future? Will they be able to have kids? We don't know. Will they be healty? We do not know. So why are we allowing this?
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