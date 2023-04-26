https://gettr.com/post/p2f7hii27ed

他们的处决与我们的有很大不同，没有审判 没有陪审团 没有法官，他们只会把他们带到野外去并杀死他们，这就是他们在独裁国家的做法。

Their executions are very different from ours, no trial, no jury, and no judge. They just take them out into the field and kill them. That's what they do in a dictatorship.

