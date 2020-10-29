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Macron : Une Mafia au Pouvoir
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60 views • October 29, 2020
Time code de la vidéo :
0:00 Intro
1:20 Les Questions sur le patrimoine de Mr.Macron
5:51 Musique
6:40 Déclaration de patrimoine
6:57 Conflit d'intérêts ? Mr Margotte
11:25 Mansuétude de la CNCCFP & Augmentation concomitante de son président.
12:45 Conclusion
Page YouTube du posteur (pour voir tous les liens associés à cette vidéo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBwEPi4b2UM&;feature=youtu.be
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
0:00 Intro
1:20 Les Questions sur le patrimoine de Mr.Macron
5:51 Musique
6:40 Déclaration de patrimoine
6:57 Conflit d'intérêts ? Mr Margotte
11:25 Mansuétude de la CNCCFP & Augmentation concomitante de son président.
12:45 Conclusion
Page YouTube du posteur (pour voir tous les liens associés à cette vidéo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBwEPi4b2UM&;feature=youtu.be
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
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