BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UK Column News - 1st February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
299 views • February 01, 2021
UK Column News - 1st February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/oHhCYkEwbAQ

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

If you would like to support us: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community

00:25​ - Why Is there A Correlation Between Vaccines and Covid Deaths?

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
NHS Over 80's death stats: https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics...



Sources:
**********

BBC article: - https://bit.ly/3tgh9Za

NHS over 80's Mortality Figures: -

Pfizer Study: - https://bit.ly/3r61ZUg

Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/36xjG7p

Worldometer Israel: -
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/israel-population/

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/UYnC4

OC Register Article: - https://bit.ly/3pHoDC8

IB Times Article: - https://bit.ly/36tNke0

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/39DAStY

IBS Article: - https://bit.ly/36tNke0

UK Column Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1355142304244363264

Romsey Advertiser Article: - https://bit.ly/3oBEocz

MHRA Yellow Card Reporting: -
https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk



25:11​ - No Evidence of a Pandemic In Spain

Sources:
**********

D-Salud Article: - https://bit.ly/2LckHdQ





26:00​ - Can Vaccines Be Mandated?

Sources:
**********

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/ESu1k

Council of Europe Resolution 2361: - https://bit.ly/3rhyAa5





29:06​ - COVID Policy

Sources:
***********

Bonavero Institute Report: - https://bit.ly/3cvT1f9

T4 Programme History: - https://bit.ly/3pQsCN7





33:01​ - Why Do The UK Need 400 Million Vaccine Doses?

Sources:
**********

Valneva Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2NXBa6D

Gavi Covax: - https://bit.ly/3arvWYa





34:16​ - Concerns About Nazal Swabs

Sources:
***********

JAMA Network Report: - https://bit.ly/3arwYU2



42:24​ - Warnings From Academic of NHS Disaster And Military Recruitment





44:28​ - Disappearing Flu

Sources:
**********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/goNBB

PHE Flu Annual Monitoring - https://bit.ly/3tdiUX0

WHO Global Flu Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/2YAr2Ti




47:48​ - Highland Shopkeeper Is Not Buying It And Can Stand Up For Her Rights





51:40​ - Parent's Teaching Children How To Counter Propaganda from the BBC




52:20​ - Building a Head of Steam for Online Censorship

Sources:
**********

Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3pDo2BJ

Market Rashford Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1355645676030468096

Manchester Police Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/gmpolice/status/1355844216379895814

Cyber Security Summit: - https://bit.ly/36uMdum

Julian Knight Address: - https://bit.ly/3j5xlYo




55:55​ - Teaching Children To Obey the State

Souerces
*********

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3pDsfFp




56:58​ - Judges Denying Reporting Of Their Own Activity And Ignoring Evidence of Child Abuse

Sources:
**********

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3ct8D2T

John Halley Public Statement: -
https://twitter.com/AdvocateHalley/status/1124332294016262144



01:00:58​ - BBC Can Change The Nation Using NLP



01:02:01​ - What Is Stakeholder Capitalism?

Sources:
**********

Klaus Schwab's Definition: - https://bit.ly/3pypWmZ

Bill Gates' Definition: - https://gates.ly/36t8o48
Keywords
deathfluvaccinepropagandabbcchild abusepandemicdeathsbill gatesspainelderlyexperimentaladverse reactioncoronaviruscovidcare homesklaus schwabstakeholder capitalismmhra yellow card
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Coco Somers
The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

Laura Harris
Studies Associate Antioxidant-Rich Diets With Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Studies Associate Antioxidant-Rich Diets With Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Petra Stone
Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Coco Somers
No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy