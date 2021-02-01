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UK Column News - 1st February 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 1st February 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/oHhCYkEwbAQ
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
If you would like to support us: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
00:25 - Why Is there A Correlation Between Vaccines and Covid Deaths?
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
NHS Over 80's death stats: https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics...
Sources:
**********
BBC article: - https://bit.ly/3tgh9Za
NHS over 80's Mortality Figures: -
Pfizer Study: - https://bit.ly/3r61ZUg
Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/36xjG7p
Worldometer Israel: -
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/israel-population/
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/UYnC4
OC Register Article: - https://bit.ly/3pHoDC8
IB Times Article: - https://bit.ly/36tNke0
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/39DAStY
IBS Article: - https://bit.ly/36tNke0
UK Column Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1355142304244363264
Romsey Advertiser Article: - https://bit.ly/3oBEocz
MHRA Yellow Card Reporting: -
https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk
25:11 - No Evidence of a Pandemic In Spain
Sources:
**********
D-Salud Article: - https://bit.ly/2LckHdQ
26:00 - Can Vaccines Be Mandated?
Sources:
**********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/ESu1k
Council of Europe Resolution 2361: - https://bit.ly/3rhyAa5
29:06 - COVID Policy
Sources:
***********
Bonavero Institute Report: - https://bit.ly/3cvT1f9
T4 Programme History: - https://bit.ly/3pQsCN7
33:01 - Why Do The UK Need 400 Million Vaccine Doses?
Sources:
**********
Valneva Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2NXBa6D
Gavi Covax: - https://bit.ly/3arvWYa
34:16 - Concerns About Nazal Swabs
Sources:
***********
JAMA Network Report: - https://bit.ly/3arwYU2
42:24 - Warnings From Academic of NHS Disaster And Military Recruitment
44:28 - Disappearing Flu
Sources:
**********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/goNBB
PHE Flu Annual Monitoring - https://bit.ly/3tdiUX0
WHO Global Flu Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/2YAr2Ti
47:48 - Highland Shopkeeper Is Not Buying It And Can Stand Up For Her Rights
51:40 - Parent's Teaching Children How To Counter Propaganda from the BBC
52:20 - Building a Head of Steam for Online Censorship
Sources:
**********
Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3pDo2BJ
Market Rashford Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1355645676030468096
Manchester Police Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/gmpolice/status/1355844216379895814
Cyber Security Summit: - https://bit.ly/36uMdum
Julian Knight Address: - https://bit.ly/3j5xlYo
55:55 - Teaching Children To Obey the State
Souerces
*********
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3pDsfFp
56:58 - Judges Denying Reporting Of Their Own Activity And Ignoring Evidence of Child Abuse
Sources:
**********
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3ct8D2T
John Halley Public Statement: -
https://twitter.com/AdvocateHalley/status/1124332294016262144
01:00:58 - BBC Can Change The Nation Using NLP
01:02:01 - What Is Stakeholder Capitalism?
Sources:
**********
Klaus Schwab's Definition: - https://bit.ly/3pypWmZ
Bill Gates' Definition: - https://gates.ly/36t8o48
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/oHhCYkEwbAQ
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
If you would like to support us: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community
00:25 - Why Is there A Correlation Between Vaccines and Covid Deaths?
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
NHS Over 80's death stats: https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics...
Sources:
**********
BBC article: - https://bit.ly/3tgh9Za
NHS over 80's Mortality Figures: -
Pfizer Study: - https://bit.ly/3r61ZUg
Haaretz Article: - https://bit.ly/36xjG7p
Worldometer Israel: -
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/israel-population/
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/UYnC4
OC Register Article: - https://bit.ly/3pHoDC8
IB Times Article: - https://bit.ly/36tNke0
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/39DAStY
IBS Article: - https://bit.ly/36tNke0
UK Column Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1355142304244363264
Romsey Advertiser Article: - https://bit.ly/3oBEocz
MHRA Yellow Card Reporting: -
https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk
25:11 - No Evidence of a Pandemic In Spain
Sources:
**********
D-Salud Article: - https://bit.ly/2LckHdQ
26:00 - Can Vaccines Be Mandated?
Sources:
**********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/ESu1k
Council of Europe Resolution 2361: - https://bit.ly/3rhyAa5
29:06 - COVID Policy
Sources:
***********
Bonavero Institute Report: - https://bit.ly/3cvT1f9
T4 Programme History: - https://bit.ly/3pQsCN7
33:01 - Why Do The UK Need 400 Million Vaccine Doses?
Sources:
**********
Valneva Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2NXBa6D
Gavi Covax: - https://bit.ly/3arvWYa
34:16 - Concerns About Nazal Swabs
Sources:
***********
JAMA Network Report: - https://bit.ly/3arwYU2
42:24 - Warnings From Academic of NHS Disaster And Military Recruitment
44:28 - Disappearing Flu
Sources:
**********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/goNBB
PHE Flu Annual Monitoring - https://bit.ly/3tdiUX0
WHO Global Flu Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/2YAr2Ti
47:48 - Highland Shopkeeper Is Not Buying It And Can Stand Up For Her Rights
51:40 - Parent's Teaching Children How To Counter Propaganda from the BBC
52:20 - Building a Head of Steam for Online Censorship
Sources:
**********
Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/3pDo2BJ
Market Rashford Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1355645676030468096
Manchester Police Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/gmpolice/status/1355844216379895814
Cyber Security Summit: - https://bit.ly/36uMdum
Julian Knight Address: - https://bit.ly/3j5xlYo
55:55 - Teaching Children To Obey the State
Souerces
*********
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3pDsfFp
56:58 - Judges Denying Reporting Of Their Own Activity And Ignoring Evidence of Child Abuse
Sources:
**********
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3ct8D2T
John Halley Public Statement: -
https://twitter.com/AdvocateHalley/status/1124332294016262144
01:00:58 - BBC Can Change The Nation Using NLP
01:02:01 - What Is Stakeholder Capitalism?
Sources:
**********
Klaus Schwab's Definition: - https://bit.ly/3pypWmZ
Bill Gates' Definition: - https://gates.ly/36t8o48
Keywords
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