The Threat Of The Globalist Left’s Cultural Imperialism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recently, Victor Davis Hanson used a phrase that struck a chord with me: Cultural Imperialism. Cultural imperialism occurs when one culture forces its values, beliefs, and ways of life onto others, often through pressure, manipulation, or the use of violence. It’s a controlling force that stifles freedom and demands conformity to a single worldview. Presented as moral progress, it silences dissent and enforces rigid ideology, often driven by uncompromising movements, particularly those of the globalist far-Left. This phenomenon manifests from authoritarian regimes to democratic societies. Therefore, it is important to understand why cultural imperialism is a dangerous threat if left unchecked...
Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment
ORIGINAL CONTENT:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-threat-of-the-globalist-lefts
25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners: