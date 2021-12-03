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SilverBacks or Silver Backed
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127 views • December 03, 2021
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Should our fiat money be backed by silver? Fiat money is government-issued currency that is not backed by a physical commodity, such as gold or silver, but rather by the government that issued it. The value of fiat money is derived from the relationship between supply and demand and the stability of the issuing government, rather than the worth of a commodity backing it. Most modern paper currencies are fiat currencies, including the U.S. dollar, the euro, and other major global currencies.
Watch this video on SilverBacks or Silver Backed, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption SilverBacks or Silver Backed
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Should our fiat money be backed by silver? Fiat money is government-issued currency that is not backed by a physical commodity, such as gold or silver, but rather by the government that issued it. The value of fiat money is derived from the relationship between supply and demand and the stability of the issuing government, rather than the worth of a commodity backing it. Most modern paper currencies are fiat currencies, including the U.S. dollar, the euro, and other major global currencies.
Watch this video on SilverBacks or Silver Backed, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption SilverBacks or Silver Backed
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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