2 of last years’ stray kittens hanging out together, now about a year old MVI_8915

While opening up the lounge windows for the evening’s cool breeze, I
spotted a pair of cats that I’m certain were in one of last year’s litters in
the backyard. This morning I saw them playing together, or one of them with
their mother. None of them will have been neutered, which is a significant
problem.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.