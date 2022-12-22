2 of last years’ stray kittens hanging out together, now about a year old MVI_8915

Create New Account
2 of last years' stray kittens hanging out together, now about a year old
While opening up the lounge windows for the evening’s cool breeze, I spotted a pair of cats that I’m certain were in one of last year’s litters in the backyard. This morning I saw them playing together, or one of them with their mother. None of them will have been neutered, which is a significant problem.

