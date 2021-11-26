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5G zal uitgerold worden in België en is veilig zeggen Professor en minister
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10 views • November 26, 2021
Is 5G echt veilig? Dat laat ik over aan de experten, zoals de meesten van ons. Laat ons hopen van wel, het zal moeten blijken want experts blijken soms wel eens verkeerd te zijn.
Petra de Sutter Federaal minister telecommunicatie
Politieke partij groen
Sofie Pollin Professor draadloze communicatie
KU Leuven
Petra de Sutter Federaal minister telecommunicatie
Politieke partij groen
Sofie Pollin Professor draadloze communicatie
KU Leuven
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