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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0467 - Greg Walker - Short report on arrest
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11 views • April 03, 2021
Gregory, who was mentally disabled, was wondering around near his sister’s home, when Banks, who is wanted for two other stabbings, stabbed him repeatedly in the face.
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