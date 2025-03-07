The most amazing shots from the fighters of the "Anvar" detachment

Everything was filmed in Sudzhansky district of Kursk region. Blowing up of police station, destruction of equipment, dead khokhols - everything as you like.

Adding:

⚡️📝Kursk Region: Liberation of Old Sorochinya and Nikolaevka📝

🖍In the morning, Russian troops advanced in the area of Malaya Loknya. Fighters of the 22nd regiment liberated Old Sorochinya and also Nikolaevka. Russian flags have been raised over both settlements. Battles for Viktorovka have begun.

🚩Ukrainian formations retreated to Malaya Loknya, where they are reportedly now replacing the relatively valuable units of the 95th Brigade with a mixed bag of various mobilized and Territorial Defense forces.

🏳️ Further advance into Malaya Loknya from the liberated suburban villages of Old Sorochinya and Nikolaevka will be quite a challenging task, as the Malaya Loknya river, which separates these settlements, has turned into a marsh due to the thaw, which obviously affects the passability of the small spring river.

❗️So even taking into account the potential withdrawal of at least part of the enemy forces from Malaya Loknya, it is not the time to relax.