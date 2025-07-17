Any study looking at cross reaction of adjuvents from simultaneous vaccines? None!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Del Bigtree: Listen to this doctor from Nigeria asking arguably the most obvious question, known to man.



Dr Bassey Okposen, Nigeria: As we were having the discussions, something was just going through my mind, which I will need clarification. Outside vaccines, for instance, we take Septrin and fancy that they potentiate each other, and there are so many other drugs like that. I cast back my mind to our situation in Nigeria, where at six weeks, 10 weeks, 14 weeks, a child is being given different antigens from different companies, and these vaccines have different adjuvant, different preservatives and so on. You go again to nine months. Currently, the child at nine months will receive Men. A, that same child will receive Yellow Fever. That same child would receive Measles vaccine. Something crosses my mind. Is there a possibility of these adjuvents, preservatives, cross reacting amongst themselves? Have they ever been a study on the possibility of cross reactions from the panel members that you can share the experience with us? Because this is one thing that I've also crossing my mind going back home, this is an area that will lead to work with the regulatory agency. Let's even see what is happening. Is there any possibility? So we need guidance from the panel members. Whether there's ever been any study on this, cross reactions of multiple entities from different companies given to each other at the same time, what counsel do you have for us? Thank you.

Del Bigtree: This is the moment that happened with a scientist asking a question at the ACIP and this is what the CDC recommendation was for questions like that. Just listen to this conversation.

ACIP meeting participant: Is there any comment on using this vaccine at the same time with other adjuvanted vaccines?

Presenter: We have no data to make a recommendation one way or the other.

ACIP Member: So, just so you just to sort of put this in context of other vaccines, while preclinical studies were not done using these vaccines simultaneously, our general approach to immunizations is that they should be given, they can be given at the same time in different limbs.

01/09/2020 - The HighWire Episode 145: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/shocking-vaccine-admissions-from-inside-the-w-h-o/