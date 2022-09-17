Create New Account
Global CHAOS: Food Plants Burn, NEW Gov. Jab Warning: Recommends Pregnant Women Should Not Get Shot
21 views
Truth or Consequences
Published 2 months ago |

Food processing plants are being destroyed by the Elites, with the hopes to STARVE America!

DeAnna Lorraine joins to detail how farms are being set on fire, and how production plants are exploding!

Now, the British government is warning pregnant women NOT to get jabbed, and synthetic baby formula is hitting the market!

Keywords
foodnwostarvationfaminewef

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
