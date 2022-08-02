The Secret Life of the Car (Full Length)

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE SECRET LIFE OF MACHINES
https://youtu.be/C4Tp2qpjcgw
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Cars started to become popular in the 1890s. Their success was partly due to the bicycle, which had given people a taste for a personal means of transport. It was also due to Daimler's high speed engine, the first internal combustion engine to be small enough not to make a vehicle ridiculously cumbersome.
Accompanying Sheet:
http://www.secretlifeofmachines.com/i...
Please see http://www.secretlifeofmachines.com for more information
Thanks to Tim Hunkin the creator for allowing these excellent videos to be freely distributed on-line.