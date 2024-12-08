Martyr Khalil Tawalbeh's mother demands his body

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On April 2, 2022, Khalil Tawalbeh, from Jenin refugee camp, and his friends Saif Abu Libda and Saeb Abahra, were killed by Zionist forces, while they were in their car, on their way to Nour Chams camp. More than 2 years later, Khalil's body remains with the Zionist occupation. FPTV spoke with his mother, who vowed to keep demanding to see her son's body, in order to say farewell and give him a proper burial. Interview: Khalil Tawalbeh's mother
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 03/12/2024
