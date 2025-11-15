Silver Reclassified: Signal of What’s Coming Next - Friday Night Economic Review w/ Andy Schectman

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins the program for our Friday Night Economic Review. We break down the reclassification of silver as a strategic mineral—what triggered the change, what it signals long-term, and how it could reshape global supply chains and national security policy.

We discuss whether the true supply-and-demand imbalance in silver is being reflected in market pricing—or if the disconnect is widening. We also dig into the latest global financial crosscurrents shaping our future: de-dollarization pressures, geopolitical realignments, sovereign accumulation of hard assets, and the accelerating shift away from legacy financial structures.

Clear analysis, hard truths, and the signals you need to see—delivered in our Friday Economic Night Review

