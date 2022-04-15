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Representative of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that for the First Time during this Special Op, Russia used Tu-22M3 Long-Range Bombers. 041522
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60 views • April 15, 2022
The official representative of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that for the first time since the beginning of the operation, Russia used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers. The bombing hit the Nazis who had settled on the Mariupol "Azovstal".
The use of these bombers is a bad sign for Ukraine. The fact is that the height of the Tu-22M3 is so high that all kinds of stingers and other NATO gifts simply cannot get them. And thanks to the electronic warfare systems on bombers, it is difficult to hit them even with S-300s and BUKs.
https://t.me/intelslava/25405
The use of these bombers is a bad sign for Ukraine. The fact is that the height of the Tu-22M3 is so high that all kinds of stingers and other NATO gifts simply cannot get them. And thanks to the electronic warfare systems on bombers, it is difficult to hit them even with S-300s and BUKs.
https://t.me/intelslava/25405
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