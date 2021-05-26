Equal Justice? Jan. 6 'Insurrectionists' Rot In US Gulag

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Why are the people who trespassed in the US Capitol Building on January 6th being detained for months in solitary confinement? Why have they been denied bail for mostly minor crimes? Why are they being held in particularly inhuman conditions despite for the vast majority no previous criminal charges? Is this justice...or political revenge? Also today: Press hypocrisy on Wuhan lab "conspiracy theory." And...some justice for Newsom's victims.