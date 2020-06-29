We Have Undercover Footage The Media DON'T Want This Out!

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The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away: Simple Actions to Shift your Body and Mind to Optimum Health for Greater Longevity - https://www.The9Steps.com
by Rashid A. Buttar, DO, FAAPM, FACAM, FAAIM
Best Selling Author of the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon Best Selling Book, now an International Best Seller, translated into multiple languages and recipient of the Eric Hoffer Book Award and the AMESPA Book of the Year Award.