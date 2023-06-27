Redeemed Vision Podcast Special Edition: The Beauty of Marriage v. the Skittles Agenda

Think marriage is just a private institution? Think again.



In this very short presentation given on June 24, 2023 in the San Fernando Plaza in San Antonio, Steve Pokorny, the Founder of Freedom Coaching, shares why marriage is the foundation of life-lasting love, of ethics, morality, & culture, and why the "skittles agenda" is a complete counterfeit that needs to be opposed by all Christians.



