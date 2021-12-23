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Could Megan Paradise be working for the FBI?
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559 views • December 23, 2021
She's on the FBI's top 20 most wanted list (like Ray Epps) and her identity has been known since January, but she hasn't been arrested. Could Megan Paradise be working for the FBI? #MAGAmessagetaker #MeganParadise #RayEpps
https://twitter.com/freestatewill/status/1472686343339884551
https://twitter.com/freestatewill/status/1472686343339884551
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