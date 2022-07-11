Flipping Congress and Restoring America, With Charity Barry

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Removing socialist Democrats in Congress and replacing them with conservative Republicans who believe in their oath to the U.S. Constitution is essential to restoring America--and it can be done--U.S. congressional candidate Charity Barry of Wisconsin tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. From cutting regulation and government to protecting rights and ending federally guided indoctrination in government schools, there are numerous policies that must be put in place. And this upcoming midterm election offers a historic opportunity to do it, says Barry.