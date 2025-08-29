EPISODE 439: HARM’S WAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week on The HighWire, Del addresses the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. Then, major wins for medical freedom in Texas with Jackie Schlegel, founder of Texans for Medical Freedom, as she unveils a powerful new campaign to protect kids this Halloween. Investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen exposes U.S. pushback against the UK’s alarming online censorship plans, while breaking down two new studies linking pesticides and EMFs to harm in childhood development. Finally, Dr. Robert Malone—mRNA pioneer and current ACIP voting member—joins Del with explosive revelations from inside the CDC and ACIP, shedding light on mass resignations and what they mean for MAHA and the American public.
Guests: Jackie Schlegel, Dr. Robert Malone
AIR DATE: August 28, 2025