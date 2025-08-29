BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPISODE 439: HARM’S WAY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5777 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 2 days ago

This week on The HighWire, Del addresses the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. Then, major wins for medical freedom in Texas with Jackie Schlegel, founder of Texans for Medical Freedom, as she unveils a powerful new campaign to protect kids this Halloween. Investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen exposes U.S. pushback against the UK’s alarming online censorship plans, while breaking down two new studies linking pesticides and EMFs to harm in childhood development. Finally, Dr. Robert Malone—mRNA pioneer and current ACIP voting member—joins Del with explosive revelations from inside the CDC and ACIP, shedding light on mass resignations and what they mean for MAHA and the American public.


Guests: Jackie Schlegel, Dr. Robert Malone


AIR DATE: August 28, 2025

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy