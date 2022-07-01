Dr. Peter McCullough: the World Council for Health Has Called for a Global Recall of All Vaccines Because of 40,000 deaths with the Vaccines Worldwide

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https://gnews.org/post/pgzn5b2e
Dr. Peter McCullough testified at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services that the World Council for Health, which represents 70 bodies worldwide, had called for a global recall of all vaccines. “40,000 deaths with the vaccines. unacceptably high. Typical standard for any biologic product is 50 deaths, pull it off the market…50 not 40,000.” He added.