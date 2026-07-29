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Decentralize.TV - Episode 131 – July 29, 2026 - Robert Scott Bell: Escaping the Medical Fear Machine
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To learn more, visit: http://robertscottbell.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit https://decentralize.tv/


- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Health Freedom and Skepticism (1:40)

- Terrain Theory vs. Germ Theory (5:42)

- Personal Health Experiences (24:22)

- Impact of COVID-19 and Medical System Critique (25:16)

- Future of Health and Medicine (25:41)

- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (56:57)

- Discussion on AI and Health Freedom (59:54)

- Critique of Pandemic Measures and Future Resistance (1:08:04)

- Health Theories and Financial Advice (1:10:05)

- Gold and Silver Investment Strategies (1:13:07)

- Affiliate Deals and Solar Power Solutions (1:15:51)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (1:18:34)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


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