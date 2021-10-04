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Mike Adams: America Is In A Globalist Stranglehold
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392 views • October 04, 2021
Oct 3, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Mike Adams Joins Alex Jones to expose the collapse of society taking place as supply chains are disrupted and how that fits squarely into the globalist agenda to swoop in and take control.
https://banned.video/watch?id=615a65b9ce96d12aecd7d92b
The Alex Jones Show
Mike Adams Joins Alex Jones to expose the collapse of society taking place as supply chains are disrupted and how that fits squarely into the globalist agenda to swoop in and take control.
https://banned.video/watch?id=615a65b9ce96d12aecd7d92b
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