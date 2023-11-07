Justitieminister Gunnar Strömmer - Presskonferens 2023 Nov 07

Justitieminister Gunnar Strömmer - Presskonferens 2023 Nov 07https://www.bitchute.com/video/unbDnqBfU6Ey/
https://swebbtube.se/w/evkyrEYNeGz2Aqhzsw3DE6
https://rumble.com/v3ua5hp-justitieminister-gunnar-strmmer-presskonferens-2023-nov-07.html
https://www.brighteon.com/5fe0883a-3767-43d2-b719-b5d785343a95
Källa: Presskonferens Regeringskansliet(2023Nov07)
https://youtu.be/4sUtBbMYAN4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.