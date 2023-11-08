Create New Account
Jonathan Cahn Prophetic: The Israel-Hamas End-Time Mystery
Published 15 hours ago

Was there a mystery behind what just happened in Israel – behind Gaza and Hamas?
Was it foretold? Was it part of something ancient? Does it have to do with the end times? Is Hamas in the Bible? Is there an ancient mystery that revealed and could have told us it would happen and the timing when it would happen. Jonathan Cahn gives a prophetic update.

