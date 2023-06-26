Create New Account
Xavier Chavez - Old Guitar
Vector Visions
6 Subscribers
26 views
Published Monday

Sometimes I feel so bored

I always strum the same chords

On this here old guitar

I have taken it so far

From where I have called my home

Now it goes wherever I roam

North south and east and west

There's something heavy on my chest


Feelings that feel like boulders

Weight of the world is on my shoulders


Keywords
californiarockchavezpunkandrollrecordsbasementgetdownswhittierxavierblvd

