Xavier Chavez - Old Guitar

Sometimes I feel so bored
I always strum the same chords
On this here old guitar
I have taken it so far
From where I have called my home
Now it goes wherever I roam
North south and east and west
There's something heavy on my chest
Feelings that feel like boulders
Weight of the world is on my shoulders
