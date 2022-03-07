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There are doubts that the nationalist units will cease fire while the civilians evacuate, military comr Yevgeny Poddubny said. Nationalist & the AF of Ukraine prevented people from leaving.
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72 views • March 07, 2022
Here is the translated from Russian complete description found under this video.
"There are certain doubts that the nationalist Ukrainian units will cease fire while the civilian population is being evacuated," military commander Yevgeny Poddubny said. According to him, all the past days, nationalist formations and the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented people from leaving. The film crew of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is located in the area of \u200b\u200bthe settlement of Ivankovo, where part of the humanitarian corridor passes, which the RF Armed Forces open at 10:00.
Found this on 030622
"There are certain doubts that the nationalist Ukrainian units will cease fire while the civilian population is being evacuated," military commander Yevgeny Poddubny said. According to him, all the past days, nationalist formations and the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented people from leaving. The film crew of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is located in the area of \u200b\u200bthe settlement of Ivankovo, where part of the humanitarian corridor passes, which the RF Armed Forces open at 10:00.
Found this on 030622
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