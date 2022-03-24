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The Commitment of Entrepreneurship - Simplified Business Success Tips {Entrepreneurship Revealed}
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11 views • March 24, 2022
Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here, and if you’re new to this series, I’ve been sharing weekly bitesized videos focused on simplifying the business journey so that if you have been wanting to start a business or side business, you can ditch the excuses and make it happen. If you want early access to these videos then I invite you to hop over to the community I’m building over on Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and find the level of support that is right for you, and if you want to know what you are truly committing to when you step into the world of entrepreneurship, which I have found to be essential for business success, then stick around for the rest of this video because that’s what I’m sharing with you today.
Ok, so today’s video I’m sharing a perspective that once I embraced and truly understood during my business journey, it helped me to not only stay the course long enough to gain traction and see real results, but it continues to help me with the unexpected bumps and setbacks that are also naturally part of the entrepreneurial experience. And just like my past few videos, this concept of commitment that I’m sharing with you today, is not something that I’ve ever heard talked about at business trainings or networking meetings, and it’s also something that has helped me deal with the challenges loneliness and isolation that I’ve already shared with you that happens so often in the solo-entrepreneur’s journey, as well as the shifting societal landscapes like what we’ve all seen take place over the past couple of years. If you missed the previous videos in this series, stick around til the end of this video and you’ll find links to those videos here on the screen, and I’ll be sure to drop them below in the video description for you, too.
Link to Loneliness + Entrepreneurship video: https://youtu.be/mXHQSzsTyXY
So, if you are thinking about starting a business, or if you’ve been struggling to find your flow with your business, start to reflect over what your level of commitment has been to both your peace of mind and your success. Have you been showing up only when you feel like it? Have you been getting distracted by the doubts running through your mind? Have you been wishing someone would come along and make it all easier for you? Let me know in the comments below if this feels more aligned and insightful for you…and if you’ve already embraced the commitment needed to your peace of mind and success, then share with me how that affects you, your business and those you serve.
And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households.
Right now is the best time to join because when you do, you’ll have the option to receive a free Total Clarity Breakthrough session with me, giving you space to identify what you’re best next step is in moving toward the life you desire.
This year’s focus in this community is all about discovering, tapping into, and using your gifts to make what you love while making a difference in the lives of others. And if you are already a member, invite other amazing like-minded people like yourself to join us! Either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching and I look forward to seeing you next video…bye!
Ok, so today’s video I’m sharing a perspective that once I embraced and truly understood during my business journey, it helped me to not only stay the course long enough to gain traction and see real results, but it continues to help me with the unexpected bumps and setbacks that are also naturally part of the entrepreneurial experience. And just like my past few videos, this concept of commitment that I’m sharing with you today, is not something that I’ve ever heard talked about at business trainings or networking meetings, and it’s also something that has helped me deal with the challenges loneliness and isolation that I’ve already shared with you that happens so often in the solo-entrepreneur’s journey, as well as the shifting societal landscapes like what we’ve all seen take place over the past couple of years. If you missed the previous videos in this series, stick around til the end of this video and you’ll find links to those videos here on the screen, and I’ll be sure to drop them below in the video description for you, too.
Link to Loneliness + Entrepreneurship video: https://youtu.be/mXHQSzsTyXY
So, if you are thinking about starting a business, or if you’ve been struggling to find your flow with your business, start to reflect over what your level of commitment has been to both your peace of mind and your success. Have you been showing up only when you feel like it? Have you been getting distracted by the doubts running through your mind? Have you been wishing someone would come along and make it all easier for you? Let me know in the comments below if this feels more aligned and insightful for you…and if you’ve already embraced the commitment needed to your peace of mind and success, then share with me how that affects you, your business and those you serve.
And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households.
Right now is the best time to join because when you do, you’ll have the option to receive a free Total Clarity Breakthrough session with me, giving you space to identify what you’re best next step is in moving toward the life you desire.
This year’s focus in this community is all about discovering, tapping into, and using your gifts to make what you love while making a difference in the lives of others. And if you are already a member, invite other amazing like-minded people like yourself to join us! Either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching and I look forward to seeing you next video…bye!
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