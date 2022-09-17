The Martha's Vineyard Airlift

MV Migrants: Assessing The Aftermath
* Our leaders will never follow their own rules.
* Elites are creating a caste system.
* The migrants wanted to stay on MV.
* The diversifiers’ tone changed very quickly; MV residents started a fundraiser; bring in the National Guard!
* The big question: where the heck is Obama?
* Migrants transferred to Republican-voting Cape Cod.
* Left loves migrants, except on MV.
* Illegals are national news when they affect elites.
* Dem voters don’t want this in their neighborhoods.
* GOP governors should continue this.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 September 2022
