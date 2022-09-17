The Martha's Vineyard Airlift

MV Migrants: Assessing The Aftermath

* Our leaders will never follow their own rules.

* Elites are creating a caste system.

* The migrants wanted to stay on MV.

* The diversifiers’ tone changed very quickly; MV residents started a fundraiser; bring in the National Guard!

* The big question: where the heck is Obama?

* Migrants transferred to Republican-voting Cape Cod.

* Left loves migrants, except on MV.

* Illegals are national news when they affect elites.

* Dem voters don’t want this in their neighborhoods.

* GOP governors should continue this.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312446341112

