The Martha's Vineyard Airlift

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MV Migrants: Assessing The Aftermath
* Our leaders will never follow their own rules.
* Elites are creating a caste system.
* The migrants wanted to stay on MV.
* The diversifiers’ tone changed very quickly; MV residents started a fundraiser; bring in the National Guard!
* The big question: where the heck is Obama?
* Migrants transferred to Republican-voting Cape Cod.
* Left loves migrants, except on MV.
* Illegals are national news when they affect elites.
* Dem voters don’t want this in their neighborhoods.
* GOP governors should continue this.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 September 2022