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Corona: Scaremongering by jumbling facts and figures?
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Every day the main newspapers report increasing numbers of Corona infected people and that the number of deaths has reached a frightening level. But what are the scary Corona numbers reported daily based on and how do they relate? This program reveals the dubious numbers used to justify the lockdowns and why it is nevertheless not a calculation error.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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