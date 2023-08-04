“IT’S WAR ON THE INNOCENCE OF CHILDREN” - MIRIAM GROSSMAN, MD

Author of Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness, Miriam Grossman, MD, discusses the tsunami of children questioning their gender identity in recent years and the frightening push from the medical community to provide permanent treatments that can lead to disastrous outcomes. Hear how to protect your family from what she believes is a social contagion.
#DrMiriamGrossman #Transgender #GenderAffirmingCare #LostInTransNation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.