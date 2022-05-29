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The Mars Chronicles | Episode Six | Special Guest: George J. Haas
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47 views • May 29, 2022
The Mars Chronicles | Episode Six | Special Guest: George J. Haas
In this multi-episode discussion, Joshua Reid and David Whitehead (dwtruthwarrior) continue their journey exploring space, Mars and everything under the suns. This episode features an interview with Geroge J. Haas the founder ander and premier investigator of the Cydonia Institute.
George J. Haas is the founder and premier investigator of The Cydonia Institute and is a Society for Planetary SETI Research member. His research encompasses over 30 years of study and analysis of NASA and ESA photographs of Mars.
Over the last three decades, Haas has studied the art and iconography of North and South American cultures and is a member of both the Pre-Columbian Societies at the University of Pennsylvania and in Washington DC. He has co-authored two books; The Cydonia Codex and The Martian Codex and 6 science papers, related to anomalous formations on Mars, which were published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
Haas has appeared on the History Channels Ancient Aliens; The Proof is Out There and The UnXplained. He has also appeared on the Gaia Networks Beyond Belief program with George Noory numerous times.
Mars Chronicles site:
https://www.themarschronicles.com
David Whitehead's Website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/
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In this multi-episode discussion, Joshua Reid and David Whitehead (dwtruthwarrior) continue their journey exploring space, Mars and everything under the suns. This episode features an interview with Geroge J. Haas the founder ander and premier investigator of the Cydonia Institute.
George J. Haas is the founder and premier investigator of The Cydonia Institute and is a Society for Planetary SETI Research member. His research encompasses over 30 years of study and analysis of NASA and ESA photographs of Mars.
Over the last three decades, Haas has studied the art and iconography of North and South American cultures and is a member of both the Pre-Columbian Societies at the University of Pennsylvania and in Washington DC. He has co-authored two books; The Cydonia Codex and The Martian Codex and 6 science papers, related to anomalous formations on Mars, which were published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
Haas has appeared on the History Channels Ancient Aliens; The Proof is Out There and The UnXplained. He has also appeared on the Gaia Networks Beyond Belief program with George Noory numerous times.
Mars Chronicles site:
https://www.themarschronicles.com
David Whitehead's Website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
Web
https://redpills.tv
Telegram
http://t.me/RedpillsTV
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject
CloutHub
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GETTR
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Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
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Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
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