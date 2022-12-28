Arrogance is the mother of ignorance: The exclusion game ~ Part 2 of 3

Mirror. Source
Arrogance is the Mother of Ignorance: the Exclusion Game https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TdhByR41Cw ~ Full
Part 1 of 3: https://www.brighteon.com/3fa1d19a-3d1a-43ab-9842-8d9bfc345fff
part 3 of 3: https://www.brighteon.com/17f29d6d-d71d-4418-9c44-b02eaac7df16
Quote: "#Ukraine #War I worked every day for more than a month on this video, and the processing of putting almost 600 sequences together took 60 hours or two and half days, so that was quite a chunk all together. I hope, you all like my Christmas present to you all. I wish you, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1OCpWGZUnk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWdw6aNjjh0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb7cZn5Yip0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L34m9nGFdkQ Code O2T Torture Lifting Out the Soul for a Satanic Ritu... : https://alive528.com/v/18010 FBI Gov pedophile symbols: https://img.4plebs.org/boards/pol/image/1529/46/1529462197454.jpg Code O2T Torture Lifting Out the Soul for a Satanic Ritual in a Sacrifice to a Pharaonic Deity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAScGdRf37Q Youth Elixir of Pharaoh's Vampire Aristocracy Masters of Alchemy Embryonic Cells:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17JXrTO5O68 The Pharaohs are still Here and Rule: Full Military Honours for Ramses II by Presidential Guard https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dQTaTY-fKs Ternopil Western Ukraine: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Ternopil,+Ukraina,+46003/@49.5483334,21.1152455,6z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x473036ad4b82ce75:0xc484a447edb154e8!8m2!3d49.553517!4d25.594767 Russian women call on their husbands to bring ‘trophies’ from killed Ukrainians: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypq65UMkq8A Russians are torturing Ukrainian prisoners under FSB oversight (18+): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjmvYUEgzg0 Brighteon Film Ukrainian Mothers: Ukraine Without Censorship Mostly raw footage. #War #Ukraine https://www.brighteon.com/1f7714d9-5f4a-4bd8-a157-327839eb5ef0 For The Horus Matrix in Video: The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil: Part 1. NWO Nazi-Templars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-BFmn2S_jU Channel ukraine_tbic: https://www.youtube.com/@ukraine_tbic/videos Back from the front: a British volunteer in Ukraine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCbD4WBqPg4 FeMale Alliance with Pharaoh's Authorities & BP British Petrol's Karen Agressions by French SheMales: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQEV4uRp1Qo Karen: Western Women in Alliance with Pharaoh Order the Police in Universal Dictatorship in Progress: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fQbXz7yXj4 BIENVENUE EN ALSACE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbOS48yeXQY The Swiss Beast - Home of the Devil: Part 2. Occult Origins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8Z2UJUySXk On Brighteon: Title: Youtube deleted this video on the Pinklistkiller Mafia, their Crimes and their Alliance with Nazis https://www.brighteon.com/6b1e24af-49e5-404a-b06d-df7ab57781d9 Pandemic Babies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqAdArn-CzA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKSydHgxclA https://www.brighteon.com/35b2f36d-e391-42b0-b6fa-2081f6f7c084 The Nobility World Wars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aorSGlhEL-I Pharaoh's Templars fear White South Africans via Persecution of French Huguenot Dissident Nobility: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ek6l8RP8MUs "
-
5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na
Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.