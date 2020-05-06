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Are Corded Phones Safer ?
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163 views • May 06, 2020
Check out Dana Ashlie's channel - both here and on utube
Specifically: Wireless Warfare Exposed. Includes ways to protect your family. BY DANA ASHLIE
A good friend of ours passed last year from BOTH lung and brain cancer. He was an avid cordless phone user and held that phone up to his head WHEN HE WASN'T carrying it around in his jacket pocket.
We just plugged our corded phone into our magic jack and it works great. Call forward your smart phone calls to you land line. Maybe you'll live longer.
Specifically: Wireless Warfare Exposed. Includes ways to protect your family. BY DANA ASHLIE
A good friend of ours passed last year from BOTH lung and brain cancer. He was an avid cordless phone user and held that phone up to his head WHEN HE WASN'T carrying it around in his jacket pocket.
We just plugged our corded phone into our magic jack and it works great. Call forward your smart phone calls to you land line. Maybe you'll live longer.
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