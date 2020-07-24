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FOOD companies using FETAL CELLS from aborted babies.
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217 views • July 24, 2020
The Big Awakening Q
I dag kl. 14.16 ·
Pharmaceutical companies also use it for medicines and vaccines ..
Google or DuckToGo it..
Therefore, do not eat processed food and do not take medication or vaccine .. It weakens your immune system and kills you slowly ...
Do your own research, I shit you not...
HEK 293 Google it and see what it is....
Warning graphic content! HEK 293 GOOGLE IT!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=hek+293+food+list&;va=z&t=hc&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=hek+293+food+list&;va=z&t=hc&iax=images&ia=images
SENOMYX: List of FOOD companies using FETAL CELLS from aborted babies to flavor.
https://vaccineliberationarmy.com/2018/03/07/senomyx-list-food-companies-using-fetal-cells-aborted-babies-flavor/
Source:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=411776569779961
https://www.facebook.com/ThebigAwakeningQ/videos/411776569779961/
I dag kl. 14.16 ·
Pharmaceutical companies also use it for medicines and vaccines ..
Google or DuckToGo it..
Therefore, do not eat processed food and do not take medication or vaccine .. It weakens your immune system and kills you slowly ...
Do your own research, I shit you not...
HEK 293 Google it and see what it is....
Warning graphic content! HEK 293 GOOGLE IT!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=hek+293+food+list&;va=z&t=hc&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=hek+293+food+list&;va=z&t=hc&iax=images&ia=images
SENOMYX: List of FOOD companies using FETAL CELLS from aborted babies to flavor.
https://vaccineliberationarmy.com/2018/03/07/senomyx-list-food-companies-using-fetal-cells-aborted-babies-flavor/
Source:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=411776569779961
https://www.facebook.com/ThebigAwakeningQ/videos/411776569779961/
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