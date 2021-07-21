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[French Audio] Inoculated nurse speaks out against division of population method
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30 views • July 21, 2021
juillet 2021/july 2021/julio de 2021 - France/France/Francia
[fr] Une infirmière inoculée s'exprime contre la division de la population entre inoculé et non inoculé
[en] Inoculated nurse speaks out against division of population between inoculated and uninoculated
[es] Enfermera inoculada habla en contra de la división de la población entre inoculados y no inoculados
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Tags : French, nurse, health pass, human experiment, covid
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[fr] Une infirmière inoculée s'exprime contre la division de la population entre inoculé et non inoculé
[en] Inoculated nurse speaks out against division of population between inoculated and uninoculated
[es] Enfermera inoculada habla en contra de la división de la población entre inoculados y no inoculados
========================================================
Tags : French, nurse, health pass, human experiment, covid
========================================================
[fr] N'oubliez pas de partager, liker et vous abonner !
[en] Do not forget to share, like and subscribe !
[es] ¡No olvides compartir, dar me gusta y suscribirte!
[fr] Vous souhaitez soutenir ce nécessaire travail ? Pour soutenir c'est ici :
[en] Do you want to support this necessary work? To support it is here:
[es] ¿Quieres apoyar este trabajo necesario? Para apoyarlo está aquí:
https://fr.tipeee.com/thefrenchwalkingman
https://www.patreon.com/thefrenchwalkingman
utip.io/TheFrenchWalkingMan
[fr] Retrouvez TheFrenchWalkingMan sur les plateformes :
[en] Find TheFrenchWalkingMan on the platforms:
[es] Encuentra a TheFrenchWalkingMan en las plataformas:
- YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMSAUpZXYTaP4Wu2AkmLEFA
- Twitter : https://twitter.com/french_walking
- Gab : https://gab.com/TheFrenchWalkingMan
- Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/W4CwOreBAxEA/
- Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/TheFrenchWalkingMan
- Dlive : https://dlive.tv/TheFrenchWalkingMan
- Discord : https://discord.com/channels/863847256977047562/863847256977047565
- Telegram : https://t.me/thefrenchwalkingman
- Twitch : https://www.twitch.tv/thefrenchwalkingman
- VK : https://vk.com/id663515611
- Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thefrenchwalkingman
[fr] Pour les soutiens par crypto :
[en] For crypto backers :
[es] Para los patrocinadores de criptomonedas :
- Monero/XMR :
8AsaxAY2cXTUBBZMK8pdpLiqrThyRZwU1gAdrzWCqYR4An6aHMWzDoxPjxth46pQkdjXF5ZstxNv4NBMqbaTwKvxGnGZ6kf
- Bitcoin/BTC :
39YL3neXmRCdB66yMs76tcJJ2ZxairfZ62
- Ethereum/ETH :
0xe88df9c878be46778af7705fd4d7e0904633dccb
- Doge :
DLpyYd2T4ndJ47hTtNcLYGsDKYSGpo62cK
[fr/en/es] email : [email protected]
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