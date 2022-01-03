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The Liberty Den (Episode #1) 12/17/2021 Patel Patriot, The Kate Awakening, Beer At The Parade
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42 views • January 03, 2022
The Liberty Den Livestream December 17th 2021
The Liberty Den Episode #1
Theme: Patel Patriot discusses and challenges the group on Devolution, Trump, Q, news events, timelines, executive orders, directives, strategies, FOIA disclosures, exposed government documents, speculations and more.
Disclosure: Patel Patriot has not read the massive 4953 Q drops yet. An enormous undertaking. His extensive written research expertise comes from the "Devolution" point of view. He acknowledges legitimacy to Q. WWG1WGA.
✦ Simulcast on KRTK 'Real Talk' 93.3 FM
https://www.realtalk933.com/
✦ KRTK's Mobile Apps
https://www.realtalk933.com/get-the-app/
✦ Patel Patriot's Telegram for instant Devolution updates and more
https://t.me/patelpatriot
https://www.devolution.link/
https://t.me/patelpatriotchat
Patel Patriot and Kate are currently scheduled to speak at various conferences in 2022. Please bookmark their Telegram and other links for updates, information and tickets. See links below.
KATE'S UPCOMING CONFERENCE SPEAKING APPEARANCES:
✦ 2022 THREADFEST Conference April 22-25 Nashville TN
https://www.threadfest.show
✦ 2022 Journey To Truth Secret Space Conference May 2-5 Grafton IL
https://www.secretspaceconference.info
✦ Devolved Vol 1 - A Fortified Election Documentary
https://rumble.com/vrjghs-devolved-vol-1-a-fortified-election.html
✦ Q Drops Search Site
https://qagg.news/
✦ Patel Patriot
https://www.devolution.link/
✦ The Kate Awakening
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
✦ Beer At The Parade
sabbatical semi-retirement
The Liberty Den Episode #1
Theme: Patel Patriot discusses and challenges the group on Devolution, Trump, Q, news events, timelines, executive orders, directives, strategies, FOIA disclosures, exposed government documents, speculations and more.
Disclosure: Patel Patriot has not read the massive 4953 Q drops yet. An enormous undertaking. His extensive written research expertise comes from the "Devolution" point of view. He acknowledges legitimacy to Q. WWG1WGA.
✦ Simulcast on KRTK 'Real Talk' 93.3 FM
https://www.realtalk933.com/
✦ KRTK's Mobile Apps
https://www.realtalk933.com/get-the-app/
✦ Patel Patriot's Telegram for instant Devolution updates and more
https://t.me/patelpatriot
https://www.devolution.link/
https://t.me/patelpatriotchat
Patel Patriot and Kate are currently scheduled to speak at various conferences in 2022. Please bookmark their Telegram and other links for updates, information and tickets. See links below.
KATE'S UPCOMING CONFERENCE SPEAKING APPEARANCES:
✦ 2022 THREADFEST Conference April 22-25 Nashville TN
https://www.threadfest.show
✦ 2022 Journey To Truth Secret Space Conference May 2-5 Grafton IL
https://www.secretspaceconference.info
✦ Devolved Vol 1 - A Fortified Election Documentary
https://rumble.com/vrjghs-devolved-vol-1-a-fortified-election.html
✦ Q Drops Search Site
https://qagg.news/
✦ Patel Patriot
https://www.devolution.link/
✦ The Kate Awakening
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
✦ Beer At The Parade
sabbatical semi-retirement
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