The Silent War Ep. 6097: Federal Vax Mandate, Here Comes the Stick. Soros V China.

In this episode of The Silent War-Democrats more unpopular than ever as even rigged Poll that Oversampled Dems Shows Biden at 39% Approval.Biden Calling for lifetime welfare & path to citizenship for every unvetted Afghan national Biden has randomly flown—or will fly—into US, and their relatives.Biden Forces Out Trump Appointees From Military Academy Advisory Boards & forcing troops to vaccinate or face court martial - many are leaving.Doctor Denies Medical Service to 80-Year-Old Mother with Underlying Condition Because of No Jab, happening worldwide!Chinese state media label George Soros a ‘terrorist’ after he praised them not long ago as being the leaders of the new world order example nation states. Relationship Sour? And just WHO is GEORGE SOROS!?All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat