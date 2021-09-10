© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Silent War Ep. 6097: Federal Vax Mandate, Here Comes the Stick. Soros V China.
Follow
3
Share
Report
220 views • September 10, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Democrats more unpopular than ever as even rigged Poll that Oversampled Dems Shows Biden at 39% Approval.
Biden Calling for lifetime welfare & path to citizenship for every unvetted Afghan national Biden has randomly flown—or will fly—into US, and their relatives.
Biden Forces Out Trump Appointees From Military Academy Advisory Boards & forcing troops to vaccinate or face court martial - many are leaving.
Doctor Denies Medical Service to 80-Year-Old Mother with Underlying Condition Because of No Jab, happening worldwide!
Chinese state media label George Soros a ‘terrorist’ after he praised them not long ago as being the leaders of the new world order example nation states. Relationship Sour? And just WHO is GEORGE SOROS!?
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Democrats more unpopular than ever as even rigged Poll that Oversampled Dems Shows Biden at 39% Approval.
Biden Calling for lifetime welfare & path to citizenship for every unvetted Afghan national Biden has randomly flown—or will fly—into US, and their relatives.
Biden Forces Out Trump Appointees From Military Academy Advisory Boards & forcing troops to vaccinate or face court martial - many are leaving.
Doctor Denies Medical Service to 80-Year-Old Mother with Underlying Condition Because of No Jab, happening worldwide!
Chinese state media label George Soros a ‘terrorist’ after he praised them not long ago as being the leaders of the new world order example nation states. Relationship Sour? And just WHO is GEORGE SOROS!?
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.