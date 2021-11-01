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Zidkenu is calling John B. Wells at Caravan to Midnight and Live streaming on American Freedom Radio
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52 views • November 01, 2021
Hear John B. Wells and Zidkenu discuss "Amazing Armageddon!" as they bring down the cabal with this one call! Hear them compare spaceships and find common space... Microscopic life forms! That live inside our cells? From "Phantom Menace" "Little Annie", to Dr. Carrie Madej, to Dr. Jane Ruby and the 666 tail of the dragon, the Papal Beast head of the dragon, the jesuit conspiracy, World War 3 with the CCP, aiming our lights at the real villains...They also talk music. Fair use copyright! Stop the kids from getting the deadly jab! Jellyfish.news Caravantomidnight.com
The True Adventures of Zidkenu continues! Check back to hear the next conversation when Zidkenu gets invited to come back.
John B. Wells is "the most important show out there" (because he airs Zidkenu!)
Recorded live on the historic date of 10.22.21 [PSLJ]
Uploaded on the historic date of 10.31.22 [CTR]
Zidkenu: "Yeah Man!"
Next caller: "Sid was awesome!"
J. B. Wells: "He WAS awesome!"
To be continued...
The True Adventures of Zidkenu continues! Check back to hear the next conversation when Zidkenu gets invited to come back.
John B. Wells is "the most important show out there" (because he airs Zidkenu!)
Recorded live on the historic date of 10.22.21 [PSLJ]
Uploaded on the historic date of 10.31.22 [CTR]
Zidkenu: "Yeah Man!"
Next caller: "Sid was awesome!"
J. B. Wells: "He WAS awesome!"
To be continued...
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