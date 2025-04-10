Globalists vs. Romania

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Banned Opposition Leader: Antony Blinken & Emmanuel Macron Killed Romanian Democracy
* Călin Georgescu is the most popular political figure in Romania.
* He is one of the bravest and wisest politicians in the world.
* This fall, he ran for president on a platform against “war, technocracy and debt”.
* He would have won, but the [Bidan] regime pushed to cancel the election and have him arrested as a Russian agent.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 April 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-calin-georgescu