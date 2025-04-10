BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Globalists vs. Romania
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 3 weeks ago

Banned Opposition Leader: Antony Blinken & Emmanuel Macron Killed Romanian Democracy

* Călin Georgescu is the most popular political figure in Romania.

* He is one of the bravest and wisest politicians in the world.

* This fall, he ran for president on a platform against “war, technocracy and debt”.

* He would have won, but the [Bidan] regime pushed to cancel the election and have him arrested as a Russian agent.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 April 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-calin-georgescu

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1910377980519493985

Keywords
free speechcensorshiptucker carlsondonald trumpjoe bidenww3globalismelection interferenceemmanuel macrondemocracyleadershipwwiiiromaniawar machineglobalist mafiaantony blinkenopposition leadercalin georgescu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy