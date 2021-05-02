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The U.S. Is Finally Restricting Travel From India
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0 view • May 02, 2021
When I first heard this I could barely believe it. India has always been the darling of the left . What changed ? The Biden Administration is now doing what I always thought should have been done during the Trump Administration. The obvious answer is that Biden is simply opposed to anything Trump favored. Time will tell.
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